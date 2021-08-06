"A real challenge!" Horncastle Town ready for new Lincs League campaign

The Wongers face Grantham tomorrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin.

Horncastle Town’s Andrew Cotton is keen to see what the expanding Lincolnshire League can offer.

Former player and reserve team boss Cotton - along with Erik Rawdon and Adam Ward - will take charge of their opening competitive first team match this Saturday as the Wongers travel to Grantham Town Development (KO 3pm).

The arrival of Skegness Town Reserves and Barton Town Reserves takes the number of teams to 19.

“It’s nice to see the Lincs League back in the form it was when I was a player,” Cotton said.

“It was a big league when I was a player there and it went through a bit of a lull, but it looks as if it’s going to be back and a real challenge - a real challenge.

“It’s something we’re all looking forward to.”

Cotton, Rawdon and Ward made the step up from running the second string this summer after former managers Mickey Stones and Allan Ross both vacated the dug-out.

“I’ve been there an awful long time and the club’s given me some of the most joyful moments of my life,” explained Cotton, who joined at under 12s level and progressed to play for the senior sides on both Saturdays and Sundays.

“It’s nice to be able to give a little back on the coaching side and the committee.