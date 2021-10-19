A run of games and five goals in six matches seeing Boston United's Fraser Preston growing in confidence - now he wants more success in FA Cup replay

Fraser Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Fraser Preston believes a run of games in the Boston United squad is helping him fulfil his potential.

The Pilgrims striker’s goal in Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup draw with Stratford Town took his tally to five goals in six matches, and six for the season.

“I’ve always told the gaffer that I’ll wait for my chance and when I get my chance I’ll show him what he knows I can do,” the attacker said.

“I think it’s starting to show now I’ve been scoring goals, and affecting games.

“I think the more goals you score the better you play in games. You grow in confidence and I’m glad the gaffer’s given me the opportunity to get a run of games in.”

Preston scored two goals in 12 appearances last season after his move from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is hoping to extend his run by keeping his place in the side..

“I just feel that the gaffer’s given me a chance and I’ve taken it,” he added.

“It is good because there’s still players in the dressing room who are on the bench and not in the squad who are breathing down your neck.

“There’s a lot of competition for places in the squad, so we’ve go to keep the run going.”

Following Saturday's draw the Pilgrims face a fourth qualifying round replay this evening, with the winners hosting League One Shrewsbury.

"It's going to be a tough game. Any game's tough and they're going to be right up for it," Preston said.