A week to forget for Louth Town after bright start

After a superb opening day victory, Louth Town have had a week to forget as they were knocked out of the NCEL JCP Construction League Cup and then lost their first away game, including a controversial red card.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Wolves bowed out of the cup at the first hurdle in midweek, losing 2-0 at Doncaster City after conceding an early penalty, scored by Mason Barlow, that Louth were adamant should never have been given, before Ben Dyer's header finished them off on 68 minutes.

Then at Selby Town on Saturday, they were beaten by Jamie Danby's 39th minute finish with Bradley Coulam sent off for a last man challenge on Harry Clapham with Louth again furious with the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, manager Carl Martin conceded that his side did not deserve to win either game.

Aerial match action as Louth lose at Selby on Saturday.

“At Doncaster we just weren't at the races and didn't deserve anything for a lacklustre performance,” he said. “One or two decisions from the referee were questionable, especially the penalty. And we then conceded from a set piece which was another poor one to let in.

“All in all Doncaster deserved the win and we can't have any complaints going out of the cup.

“We have looked back at the penalty and it was never a penalty, even the linesman agreed, but the referee gave it straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really poor decision from the official but we can't blame the officials for our overall performance. It was disappointing to go out of the cup with a whimper.”

He continued: “It was another questionable decision at Selby as we thought Bradley, as last man, won the ball from our angle, but the referee didn't agree.

“But when we went down to 10 men it sparked us into life and for the last 25 minutes it was all us, though we didn't have the cutting edge to put our chances away.

“We could have folded when we went down to 10 men but it actually galvanised us. We actually deserved to come away with a point so it was bitterly disappointing - but it should not take us to go down to 10 men to spark us into life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young striker Theo Kit-Bushell, who is on a scholarship at Grimsby Town, joined Louth this week and came on for the last 20 minutes on Saturday and looked bright.

“We were pleased with him and we are still looking to strengthen the squad and have a few other irons in the fire,” said Martin.

Louth were due to host Worsborough Bridge Athletic in midweek before a home game against Leeds UFCA on Saturday.