A 'welcome break' as Boston United U19s kick off league season this afternoon

United travel to Solihull today. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's youngsters will put their FA Youth Cup heroics to the back of their minds as they kick off their league campaign today.

The Pilgrims' National League U19 Alliance Academy North Division campaign will get underway at Solihull Moors this afternoon (KO 2pm), with manager Mark Thompson eager to mix his team up.

Third-year students Finlay Armond, Ben Johnson, Haydn Tear, Tristan Skerritt are too old to compete in the under 18s knockout competition, but will be eligible to play league matches.

Other squad members on the fringes of the action so far may also get a look in.

"A couple of league games will be a welcome break from the cup," Thompson said.

"It's a great time for a bit of a rest and to take some of them out the firing line a little bit.

"They've got a few knocks, niggles and aches and bumps. It's an opportunity for a few others to pop in."

Among the opponents in this year's league competition will be York City, FC Halifax Town, Darlington, Blyth Spartans and AFC Fylde.

"There are some long trips this year," Thompson added.

"But the lads have got to get used to that if they want to play football at a good level."

United will play their home games either at the Jakemans Community Stadium or the Pilgrim Way 3G pitch, having previously entertained opponents at York Street or all-weather surfaces at Skegness and Sleaford.

Thompson welcomed the new facility, saying: "In terms of regular day-to-day training facility, the lads just walk out the classroom (at the new stadium), basically put their boots on and run onto the 3G.