​Abandonment annoys Brigg Town in play-off push

​Brigg Town were left frustrated on Saturday as their match at Swallownest was abandoned with only 20 minutes to go and with the Zebras 4-1 up.

​The match looks set to now be replayed, rather than Brigg being awarded the win, with the new date currently Wednesday, April 5.

The outcome hampered Brigg’s push for a play-off place, meaning they’re now four points behind sixth-placed Horbury Town with a game in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fact that sixth-place now holds such significance is because, as reported last week, the current fifth-placed side, Staveley Miners Welfare, won’t be allowed to compete in the play-offs this season having taken voluntary demotion from the Premier Division last season, thus creating a considerable battle to finish in the sixth-place that would instead mean a play-off place should Welfare remain in the top five, as looks likely at this stage.

Brigg celebrate scoring at Swallownest on Saturday. Photo: Brigg Town FC.

Saturday’s game saw Brigg take the lead when Conner Harman cut inside and found the top corner from the edge of the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was then 2-0 when Jack Boswell found Jack Richardson and he volleyed home to double the lead.

Harman saw a goal disallowed for offside before the break, but in the second-half Stephen McCarron made it 3-0 after good work from Josh Fraiwald.

Josh Batty then got the fourth with a 20-yard strike, but Swallownest then scored what looked like only being a consolation to reduce the arrears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with rain beating down and the pitch becoming more waterlogged, the referee then abandoned the game, albeit leaving Brigg unhappy that the remainder couldn’t be played out.

The Zebras, whose last result that stood was therefore the 5-1 loss to Selby Town four days earlier, now prepare for a tough run-in to see if they can force a play-off place.

On Saturday, they host Armthorpe Welfare who sit two places and four points behind them and who have two games in hand, before then welcoming Shirebrook Town, who despite sitting just outside the relegation zone have seen an improvement in fortunes in recent weeks since new manager Steve Bodle took charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement