​Agnew is positive about Brigg Town prospects

Josh Batty goes round the goalkeeper to score Brigg's third against Barton. Photo: Anna Backstrom/BTFC.

​Brigg Town boss Brett Agnew says he’s been pleased with what he’s seen so far from his squad as they continue their pre-season campaign.

The Zebras ran out 3-0 winners at home to Barton Town on Saturday, Scott Hutchinson, Dayle Hutson and Josh Batty on target.

And speaking to the club’s media channels after the game, Agnew spoke about the progress being made.

He said: “From the few games we’ve seen so far, things have been promising.

"The lads look fitter, sharper and with a lot of desire to get on the end of things and the little passages of play have been really good.

"I’m quietly confident. The games so far have been a mix of standards in terms of opposition.

"Today was a professional performance – we started a bit sloppy and felt our way into it. We gifted them a few more chances than we should have, but we’re starting to get there and some lads haven’t had as many minutes as others yet but that’s just part of the pre-season process.”

With several new signings having joined those returning to the club from last season, Agnew hopes the fresh faces will in turn give fresh impetus to the team for the new NCEL Division One season, which begins on Saturday, July 27 with a home game against Wombwell Town.

Agnew said: “New signings are always important. They put the players that were here previously on their toes, and the difference for this season compared to last season is that we’ve got players fighting for positions all over the pitch – we’ve got two or three players in each position, fighting for that position.

"So that can only be good. It’s healthy as it drives other players on and if you have a couple of off games then somebody else is there to take your position.

"What also helps is that some of the lads have been here before, so they know the club.

"I think this season we’re a different beast. We’re a lot fitter, the lads are well-drilled and we’re working on a lot of things off the ball and that we didn’t do last season.

"We’ve had a full pre-season this time too so we can get our thoughts over to the players early as to what we want and they’re all buying into it really well.”​