Agnew laments mistakes in Brigg pre-season loss

​Brigg Town boss Brett Agnew felt individual errors were key to his side’s pre-season loss at home to Winterton Rangers on Saturday.

​The visitors, who play two levels higher than the Zebras, ran out 3-1 winners as both sides continue their preparations for the new season.

And speaking to the club’s social media channels after the game, Agnew felt there was plenty to learn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "I think we played really well for the first 30 minutes, looking dangerous going forward and playing some really good stuff.

Action from Brigg's defeat to Winterton on Saturday. Photo by Anna Backstrom.

"But I think what killed us a little bit was individual errors – letting the ball bounce a couple of times, especially with the first goal where it’s our corner but we’ve let the ball bounce and their lad’s got ahead and they were fast getting forward which put us under a few times.

"So I think a bit of naivety played a part and after a good start we went off the boil a little bit, our passing and positional sense was poor.

"But we had a talk at half-time and I think it resonated with the lads and sometimes I think you need a bit of a kick up the backside because you can get too comfortable in what you’re doing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In the second-half we came out, changed the formation a little bit when we had a few injuries and people came off, and had a few good moments going forward but didn’t finish them.

"So it was a game of individual errors and not taking our chances, but these things happen. The lads will probably go away with their tails between their legs and reflect.

"We had a couple of lads on holiday and a couple with injuries but that’s this time of year for you – it’s hard to do a full pre-season without going away because this is about the only time you can really go away – so it’s difficult but it gave us a chance to see some lads that wanted to play and who perhaps haven’t had as much game time.”

Brigg will face Thorne Colliery on Tuesday night (18th) and are currently looking for a friendly to take place on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement