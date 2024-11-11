Agony in the FA Vase for Skegness

Chris Rawlinson was frustrated by Skegness's FA Vase exit.

​Chris Rawlinson says he was disappointed to see a two-goal half-time lead slip on Saturday as his Skegness Town side were beaten in the FA Vase at Rugby Borough.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilywhites looked comfortable at the break but their UCL Premier South opponents battled back to claim a place in round three.

And Rawlinson felt it was a tie that could have gone either way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I knew it was always going to be a tough tie. When you’re up against sides that play a certain way and have a 3G surface as their home ground, it does make a difference when they know they can play at least half of their games that way, which is fair enough.

"We had a game plan which worked wonderfully well in the first-half and got 2-0 up, which I think is what the frustration is because they did certain things in the second-half to negate our tactics, so fair play to their manager for that.

"The penalty for the first goal was outside the box but I get that those can be given, then the equaliser was an error which came totally at the wrong time as gave them impetus and knocked our confidence, and then they got a really good third goal.

"So it’s frustrating because the minimum we should have got out of the game was penalties, but Rugby are a good side and good luck to them for the rest of the competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention now turns back to the league and a visit from Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday, followed by a Lincolnshire Senior Trophy quarter-final at Blackstones next Wednesday.

Rawlinson added: “I said to the lads after Saturday that it’s not season over, we’ve got so much to play for and a big week next week.

"In the FA Cup game with Newark earlier in the season we had 27 chances and scored one. We need to win our home games now, especially in the league. We’ve had lots of cup games so are playing catchup and need to pick up some points quickly and move up the table, but we have the squad to do it.

"We got the semi-finals of the County Cup in the last two years and it’s a competition I desperately want to win, so we’ll be treating it very seriously against a good side who have improved since we went there in the League Cup last year.”​