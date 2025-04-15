Boston United are five points above the National League drop zone after a stunning change in fortune.Boston United are five points above the National League drop zone after a stunning change in fortune.
Boston United are five points above the National League drop zone after a stunning change in fortune.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
Brilliant Boston are closing in our on a remarkable National League survival.

The battling Pilgrims have continued to rack up the wins to leave them five point above the danger zone when it had all seemed lost at one point in the season.

But they still have work to do to ensure the miracle escape is completed, starting with a huge opportunity at home to relegation rivals Wealdstone on Good Friday.

Ebbsfleet have long since been relegated and AFC Flyde are ten points adrift and on the brink.

So will Boston get the job done? Here is how supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – predicts the final table will look.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far at United and if they can complete the great escape. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get more Boston sports news here.

100pts (+57)

1. Barnet

100pts (+57) Photo: Getty Images

94pts (+51)

2. York City

94pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+25)

3. Forest Green Rovers

82pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

74pts (+10)

4. FC Halifax Town

74pts (+10) Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

