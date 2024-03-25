​Akeel’s brace secures the points for Sleaford

Akeel Francis celebrates scoring against AFC Mansfield on Saturday. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​Akeel Francis was the Greens’ hero, grabbing himself a well-taken brace as the hosts comfortably saw off their lowly Nottinghamshire opponents to move up into seventh in UCL Premier North and within eight points of the play-off positions.

Sleaford took the lead when Tom Waumsley knocked on Ryan Flitton’s throw into the path of Ryan Lennon before he subsequently crossed for Francis to blast home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greens killed the game off in the second-half as Francis sprung the offside trap to round Harvey Woodward and slot the ball home.