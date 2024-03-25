Akeel’s brace secures the points for Sleaford
Akeel Francis was the Greens’ hero, grabbing himself a well-taken brace as the hosts comfortably saw off their lowly Nottinghamshire opponents to move up into seventh in UCL Premier North and within eight points of the play-off positions.
Sleaford took the lead when Tom Waumsley knocked on Ryan Flitton’s throw into the path of Ryan Lennon before he subsequently crossed for Francis to blast home.
The Greens killed the game off in the second-half as Francis sprung the offside trap to round Harvey Woodward and slot the ball home.
Sleaford now face a huge derby with Boston Town on Wednesday evening before they then go to Pinchbeck on Easter Monday.