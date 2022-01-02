"All agreed!" Sheffield United duo set to extend Boston United loans

Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon expected to stay at Jakemans Community Stadium

By Duncan Browne
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 7:42 pm
Marcus Dewhurst. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sheffield United youngsters Marcus Dewhurst and Kyron Gordon are expected to remain at Boston United for the rest of the season.

The two clubs have agreed to extend both players' loans, which were due to end following this afternoon's 3-2 defeat to Alfreton Town.

"I think it's all agreed. It should be extended until the end of the season," manager Craig Elliott said.

"It's just a matter of paperwork, so I'm really thankful to get them two sorted."

Despite a recent slump in form, keeper Dewhurst has been one of the Pilgrims' plus points in recent weeks with a series of impressive performances.

Gordon has also made a place in United's defence his own, starting the last four games.

"There's no disgrace (for Dewhurst) in terms of the goals that are going in," Elliott added.

"He's only going to get better."

