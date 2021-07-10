All FA Cup, FA Trophy, FA Vase and FA Youth Cup draws featuring Lincolnshire clubs

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge prepares to hand over the trophy after The Emirates FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.. (Photo by Matt Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

The first two rounds of the FA Cup, FA Trophy, FA Vase and FA Youth Cup have been drawn.

Clubs competing in the early stages now know what to expect when action gets underway in August.

FA CUP

The FA Cup extra preliminary round will be played on August 7.

Fixtures: Pinchbeck United v Skegness Town, Winterton Rangers v Grimsby Borough, Sherwood Colliery v Boston Town Anstey Nomads v Sleaford Town, Cleethorpes Town v Melton Town, long Eaton United v Holbeach United, GNG Oadby v Stamford Bottesford Town v Eastwood Community, Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers, Barton Town v Maltby Main.

Winning clubs will receive £1,125 and losing clubs will pocket £375.

The Preliminary round will be played on August 21 with £1,444 in prizemoney going to winning sides. The losers will receive £481.

Fixtures: Barton Town or Maltby Main v Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town or Melton Town v Loughborough Dynamo, Winterton Rangers or Grimsby Borough v Leicester Nirvana or Deeping Rangers, Lincoln United v GNG Oadby Town or Stamford, Long Eaton United or Holbeach United v Shepshed Dynamo, Anstey Nomads or Sleaford Town v Pinchbeck United or Skegness Town, Worksop Town v Bottesford Town or Eastwood Community.

FA TROPHY

The FA Trophy first qualifying round will be held on Saturday, September 25.

Fixtures: Stamford v Daventry Town.

The second qualifying round will be held on Saturday, October 9.

Fixtures: Cleethorpes Town v Shildon, Spalding United v Belper Town, Lincoln United v Sutton Coldfield Town, Stamford or Daventry Town v Ilkeston Town.

FA VASE

The FA Vase's first qualifying round will take place on Saturday, September 11.

Fixtures: Brigg Town v Cammell Laird, Winterton Rangers v Macclesfield, Boston Town v Lutterworth Athletic, Deeping Rangers v Holwell Sports, Swallownest v Bottesford Town, Ingles v Blackstones, Bourne Town v Belper United.

The second qualifying round will be played on Saturday, September 25.

Fixtures: Lower Breck v Swallownest or Bottesford Town, Prestwich Hayes v Brigg Town or Cammell Laird, Staveley MW v Barton Town, Deeping Rangers or Holwell Sports v Dunkirk or AFC Mansfield, Ingles or Blackstones v Harrowby United, Lutterworth Town v Skegness Town, Boston Town or Lutterworth Athletic v Holbeach United, Pinchbeck United v Graham Street Prims, Bourne Town or Belper United v Selston or Barrow Town, Shirebrook Town v Sleaford Town, Winterton Rangers or Macclesfield v Selby Town or Hemsworth MW.

FA YOUTH CUP

The FA Youth Cup preliminary round will begin on the week commencing August 30.

Fixtures: Gainsborough Trinity v North Ferriby, Sheffield v Cleethorpes Town, Bottesford Town v Ossett United, Lutterworth Athletic v Pinchbeck United, West Bridgford v Boston United, Holbeach United v Quorn, Grantham Town v Eastwood Community, Mickleover v Lincoln United, Dunkirk v Bourne Town, Deeping Rangers v Leicester Road, Ilkeston Town v Stamford.

The first round begins on Monday, September 13.

Fixtures: Sheffield or Cleethorpes Town v Frickley Athletic or Eccleshill United, Gainsborough Trinity or North Ferriby v Dronfield Town or Handsworth, Worsbrough Bridge Athletic or Pontefract Collieries v Bottesford Town or Ossett United, Silsden or Stocksbridge Park Steels v Grimsby Borough, Holbeach United v Quorn, Deeping Rangers v Leicester Road.