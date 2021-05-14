All to play for as Horncastle Town head to Wyberton for Lincs league Cup clash

Mickey Stones (right). Photo: Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town travel to Wyberton on Saturday knowing three points could keep their hopes of ending the campaign with silverware alive.

Wongers boss Mickey Stones hopes that ending the Lincs League Cup’s South League fixtures with two victories - and results going their way elsewhere - could see his side sneak into the lucrative top two slots.

“It’ll be a good competitive game and it still means something after the results at the weekend,” Stones said.

“With them (Wyberton) drawing (at Nettleham) and Grantham drawing as well, if we win our last two games we can still finish second if results go our way. Wyberton still have Louth to play.

“If we do win our next two games then we’ve only lost once in the competition. It’s a meaningful fixture.”

The top two in the North and South Leagues will meet for the Challenge Cup on My 29, with the runners-up playing for the Supplementary Cup.

Town were handed the points as opponents Lincoln Moorlands Railway were unable to play their scheduled fixture on Saturday.

Now attention turns to Wyberton and Saturday’s match at The Causeway.

The Colts remain unbeaten in the competition.

“It’s always a difficult game for us, especially going to Wyberton,” Stones continued.

“The pitch is nice and tight and they have a way of playing and there’s a big rivalry there.

“It’s a bit disappointing our game got called off (against Moorlands) as we felt we were building a bit of momentum in the Louth and Lincoln United games.

“We’ve certainly improved massively in those two games.

“We were going into the Moorlands game full of confidence and they were struggling for results.

“We hoped we could get a good result and go onto the Wyberton game flying.

“We’ve had a bit of a backwards step with not playing Saturday, but I know all our lads will be up for the Wyberton game.”