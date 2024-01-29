Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Acquiring a significant shareholding in the football club, Wood joins Dave Horsley and John Myskiw as major shareholders.

Following a period of due diligence and observation, Wood now takes full control over the day to day running of Trinity, with the new man quick to point to a positive atmosphere at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve encountered great positivity at every level, and I look forward to us all working together in our club’s best interests,” he said

New chairman at Gainsborough Trinity FC.

A successful local businessman, with over 40 years experience, Wood has clear aims as to what he wants to be judged upon.

“I want promotion to, and consolidation in, the division above our current status,” he said. “That, plus a good FA Cup run or two, are the benchmarks by which I will measure our success, three years from now.”

The new chairman intends to provide a holistic feel to the football club saying: “I want to be as transparent as possible and will try to involve supporters and volunteers more in some of the decision making at the club, giving everyone a voice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wood’s first game at the helm see the Holy Blues travel to FC United of Manchester on Saturday, with one point and one place separating the sides in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

It has been a frustrating three weeks for Trinity boss Russ Wilcox with the trip to Matlock Town called off due to a frozen pitch and then no game last weekend either with scheduled opponents Marske withdrawing from the league.

The game at Matlock has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday, 6th February at 7,45pm.