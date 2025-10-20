Armthorpe spot kick halts Louth Town’s unbeaten run ahead of derby day

A 17th minute Thomas Joynt penalty halted Louth Town's unbeaten run in a 1-0 NCEL Division One defeat at Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday.

That followed a midweek 4-3 penalties win over Skegness Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

But the White Wolves have a great incentive to get back to winning ways when they host Brigg Town in Saturday's big local derby.

“We went into Saturday's game in good form, five unbeaten, so it was disappointing to lose,” said boss Carl Martin.

Louth on their way to defeat by Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday.placeholder image
Louth on their way to defeat by Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday.

“It was a bit of a scrappy game. They scored from a penalty but we had four or five gilt-edged chances and you have to score when you are on top.

“The penalty was a collision between their attacker and our keeper and a defender and probably was a penalty.

“We had rested a few players against Skegness in midweek with the league being our bread and butter and had more or less a full strength side out.

“We did enough for at least a point, but that's football and we have to move on now, regroup and go again.”,

Skegness led through Luke Rayner-Mistry's 19th minute penalty but Ethan Scott levelled from six yards on 69 minutes after Cole Nelson had won a header as the Skegness keeper spilled the ball.

Skegness then missed their first and last spot kicks and Louth netted all four.

Martin said: “I was really pleased with the performance and the second half was probably our best 45 minutes of the season and they did well to turn it around.

“We have now drawn Deeping Rangers at home in the next round so we will look forward to that.”

Louth, in 13th place, now prepare for the weekend visit of a Brigg side in 10th, three points ahead of them, and Martin said: “It is one of those games when you don't need to get the players up for it. The team talk will sort itself.

“We will train well this week and look forward to derby day against our local rivals.

“Brigg have picked up some good results and we know they have a good squad.

“We beat them 3-1 away at the back end of last season but at our place they really turned us over and gave us a good hiding, so we know we need to be on it from the off.”

