Asfordby can go six points clear at top tomorrow

Brandon Hands.

Asfordby extended their lead at the top of the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One on Saturday.

A 4-1 victory at home to Barrow Town Reserves, coupled with Kirby Muxloe Reserves’ 4-4 draw at Ingles Reserves means the gap at the top of the table has stretched to three points.

Asfordby, who have two games in hand, need 16 points from their final eight matches to secure the title.

Sam Allen, Brandon Hands (pictured), Charlie Richards and Dolton Taylor netted against Barrow, Thomas Pattison responding.

Asfordby entertain second-bottom Loughborough FC on Saturday and victory would move them six points clear as Muxloe don’t play until Tuesday’s contest against Earl Shilton Albion.

Sixth-placed Holwell Sports Reserves drew 2-2 at home to Ingles Reserves on Tuesday.

Kai Biggs-Finney and Tallen Burt netted for the hosts and Ben Fox and Isaac Hetterley responded.