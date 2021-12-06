Asplen arrives, Ross departs, boss Ward labels Sleaford Town 'top drawer'

Allan Ross has left Town. Photo: Craig Harrison

Sleaford Town have bolstered their squad with the return of George Asplen.

The attacker has followed teammate Harry Millard from Northern Premier League Midlands side Lincoln United back to Eslaforde Park.

However, number two Allan Ross has left the club after helping player-manager Tom Ward steady the ship.

"We say a very fond farewell to (Ross) who leaves us after aiding Tom and the team in helping move us away from the bottom of the league into 14th position," a Greens statement read.

"We wish him all the very best for the future."

Ross, who was also assistant under former boss Glen Maddison, has departed following Saturday's 5-1 victory at Eastwood CFC.

The hosts took a second minute lead but from then on it was all Sleaford.

Joe Smith levelled five minutes later before Jacob Fenton converted a penalty following a foul on Harry Millard.

Ryan Rushen made it three as he reacted first following Charlie Ward's header rattling the woodwork.

And with just 18 minutes played it was 4-1, Smith bagging his second.

Debutant Asplin had the final say just after 60 minutes.

"I thought the attitude and application from the minute they walked in the building today, they were on it," said Ward.

"I told them when they were on it there isn't as team in this league we can't compete with.