Away day displays causing concern for Skegness

Skegness Town manager Chris Rawlinson.

​Chris Rawlinson says addressing Skegness Town’s poor run of away results is top priority after another defeat on the road last weekend.

​The Lilywhites lost 4-0 at Ashby Ivanhoe to make it four defeats in a row away from home and leave themselves six points outside the play-off places.

And joint-boss Rawlinson says it’s a dilemma he and fellow boss Gary King are now working hard to rectify.

He said: “Our away form is a really tricky one to ponder. We’ve done really well at home in winning those two games against Wisbech and Blackstones, then were really unlucky to lose against Deeping, and our home form is fine and thank goodness it is.

"Our away form was OK but then we’ve lost four on the spin away from home and conceded a shed full of goals whilst doing it.

"We did know we’d be short on Saturday for numerous reasons, with it being half-term for people working in education, suspensions, injuries, work commitments, but it’s no excuse. We even had a lad’s car break down on the way there.

"But the eleven we put out has been an eleven that’s started other games and done well, so we were a bit shell-shocked on a heavy pitch against a team that were once again very strong and up for it.

"We gave them two or three goals in the first-half and you can’t do that at this level of football. We huffed and puffed in the second-half to get back into it but they scored when we were chasing to get a goal in the last minute.

"So it’s not great and it’s something we have to work on in terms of making our away form better, stop the rot and stop conceding goals.”

Skegness now prepare to return home on Saturday as they welcome Hucknall Town to the MKM Stadium, a side who currently lie sixth in the UCL Premier North standings.

Rawlinson said: “We’ll hopefully have a few lads back from holidays and suspensions this weekend and potentially a couple of new lads through the door as well.

"We’ve got to keep going. We look forward to a home game on Saturday against a Hucknall side who have had a really good start, but we fancy ourselves at home against anyone.

"So hopefully we can pick up three points and get ourselves back on that even level of winning as many as we’ve lost, then kick on from there.”