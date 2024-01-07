Back to back away wins for Boston Town after win at Deeping Rangers
It was the Poachers' first victory at the Haydon Whitham Stadium since 2016.
Jordan Tate set them on their way to 3 points when his fierce drive into the box was deflected into the net after 8 minutes - his first goal since a dramatic late winner at Newark & Sherwood in October 2022.
Deeping came back strongly and Travis Portas had to be at his best to keep the visitors' lead intact in the first half.
But the hosts struck back 4 minutes after the interval thanks to a fine finish by Tom Waumsley.
Ten minutes later, Jordan Nuttell continued his good goalscoring form by sweeping home to make it 2-1.
He's scored in 4 of Boston's last 5 league games and is now the club's top scorer this season with 10 goals.
Martyn Bunce's side fielded a new-look defence as they were missing Richard Ford through illness and the injured Dan Worthington - but saw the game out with some comfort to move up to 12th in the United Counties League Premier North table.
Town: Portas, Tate, Millar, Maddison, Wilson, Field, Beeson, Smith (Limb), Nuttell (Dakin), Adams, Bayliss (Langford); unused sub: Borbely
On Saturday (13 January), Boston Town entertain Eastwood CFC at the Mortgages For You Stadium, kick-off 3pm.
