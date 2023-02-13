Back-to-back potential 'banana skin' games for Louth Town with double Appleby Frodingham dates

After the disappointment of yet another postponement to worsen their growing backlog of games, title-chasing Louth Town are steeling themselves for the potential banana skin of back-to-back games with bottom side Appleby Frodingham this week.

The White Wolves travel to Appleby tonight (Wednesday) and the host them on Saturday and Louth boss Carl Martin is ready for a big reaction from his wounded opponents after their 10-1 mauling by Lincoln United last weekend.

“It will be a tough game as they are at home and, being midweek, their availability will probably be a bit better. It is a banana skin for us,” said Martin.

“We will give them respect, but we go there confident and in good form and we will take the game to them. We want to get three more points on the board to keep us up in that top four and then we play them again on Saturday.

Louth Town boss Carl Martin - all set for double date with bottom club.

“It is a quick turnaround and we've had it a couple of times times this season playing the same team twice, which I don't think is ideal, but it's just the way things have panned out.

“I always think if you get beaten heavily their manager will expect a reaction, so I would expect them to come out all guns blazing after Saturday.

“But we can only control what we can do. We will always stick to our game plan and the quality in our squad is second to none.

Last Saturday's game was called off by opponents Sleaford Town Rangers, leaving Louth with yet another blank weekend.

“They let us know late on Friday night that they couldn't raise a side which is not ideal,” said Martin.

“According to their secretary they had a few injuries and illnesses plus unavailability through work and could only raise six players. It's really frustrating and disappointing.

“It's been stop-start since the beginning of December, which was a write-off. We came back, had a couple of games, then the frost hit and we had another couple of weeks off. We had just started to get a bit of momentum again and, bang, it's another postponement.

“There is nothing we can do about it as a club. The lads put in some hard graft and blew away the cobwebs.