Back to earth as Horncastle Town lose at newly-promoted Spilsby Town

Horncastle Town were brought crashing back down to earth with a 2-1 defeat at newly-promoted Spilsby Town on Saturday.

It followed the highs of their opening Lincolnshire League 4-0 win over Sleaford Town Development the previous weekend after what had been a pre-season full of promise.

A Scott Lowman penalty looked to have earned them at least a point on the road only to see Spilsby snatch a last minute winner.

Manager Will Rawdon said: “Going into the game we knew it would be a tough place to go, and we were prepared for the way Spilsby like to play.

Horncastle boss Will Rawdon - late blow for Wongers on Saturday.

“In the first half we were the stronger side, doing the right things in the right areas, but just couldn’t find the breakthrough our play probably deserved.

“The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern, but to be fair to them they got themselves in front.

“We reacted well and got back on top. After a great passage of play through the thirds we were awarded a penalty for a clear handball, and Scott Lowman dispatched it brilliantly.

“Spilsby then had a spell of pressure, forcing a few corners down the slope, but we stood up to it well defensively. At that point the game looked set to finish level, which would probably have been a fair reflection of the balance of play.

“Credit to Spilsby though, they dug in and kept competing until the very end, and in the dying moments they managed to find a winner.

“That was their bit of luck on the day as we feel along with many people watching it was a clear and obvious offside in the build up.

“However, that’s football – sometimes you get those moments, sometimes you don’t and I’m sure they’ll pick up points at home this season.”

He added: “For us, it’s about staying positive. The performance levels were good, the group is working hard and heading in the right direction.

“We’ll take the lessons, move on quickly, and turn our focus to preparing properly for a tough cup tie away at Wyberton Reserves on 6th September.

“A big thank you to our supporters who travelled – your backing means a lot to the players and staff.”

“And a special mention to the lads that came in off the bench and acquitted themselves well.

“Freddie Brooks, a life long Horncastle town legend, has stepped in to help us on the sideline for the last couple of weeks as well as new signing and man of the match Alfie Vickers, who has stepped up from a few levels below and has shown he is here to stay.”