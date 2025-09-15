Barnetby exit cup but Brigg enjoy home win
JJ O’Callaghan opened the scoring after 34 minutes after slack Barnetby play.
The Railwaymen responded and Hill fired the ball home only for the goal to be disallowed due to a foul on the keeper.
Manor Park doubled their lead in the opening minute of the second half as Connor Tait swept home following a flowing move.
Ryan Jordan was denied late on by a superb save but Manor Park held on for a deserved win.
*Brigg Town secured a fine 2-1 home victory over Wakefield AFC on Saturday.
Mason Ellender's first goal for the Zebras set the home side on their way with Joshua Jordan also finding the net before Ashley Flynn struck for Wakefield.