Barnetby hit six to progress in Challenge Cup

Barnetby were in fine form to hit six.

The game started slowly but on 20 minutes O’Callaghan struck an effort from 20 yards that evaded the Ashby keeper to put Barnetby 1-0 up.

Within a minute though Rangers, last season’s Division Three champions, were level as James Bruce ran through to slide home past the advancing Tuplin to make it 1-1.

Great work between Liam Davies and Connor Watson out on the right then saw the ball squared to Forrest who clipped the ball over the Ashby keeper to restore Barnetby’s lead and see them 2-1 up at half time.

The game resumed with both sides struggling to make any clear cut chances on a narrow pitch, turned 90 degrees from last season.

On 63 minutes, Barnetby were awarded a free-kick just inside their half, George Merrick lofted the ball into the Ashby box which Langton met with his head and looped an inch perfect header back across the area and into the net to put The Railwaymen 3-1 up.

O’Callaghan was denied a penalty and Carter, Scott and Merrick at the back had to be on their toes as Ashby refused to give up.

But following a goalmouth scramble and another penalty claim O’Callaghan slammed the ball home to make it 4-1 with his 73rd goal for the club.