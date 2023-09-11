​Barnetby narrowly beaten in cup thriller

​Barnetby United’s love/hate relationship with the Sporting Shield continued as Beckwood Rovers edged them in a seven-goal thriller at Silver Street.

Action from Barnetby's cup defeat. Photo submitted.

In scorching conditions, the Railwaymen were caught cold in a disastrous start that saw them trail 3-0 after nine minutes as Henderson, Payne and a stunning volley from Sturman put the visitors well in control of the tie.

Stung into life, Cameron Hill slotted home for Barnetby on 20 minutes and when Liam Davies let fly with an equally stunning volley two minutes later to make the scoreline 2-3, the most unlikeliest of comebacks was on the cards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides traded blows in the intense heat and on 79 minutes Hill’s centre found Davies unmarked to complete the comeback.