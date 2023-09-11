Register
​Barnetby narrowly beaten in cup thriller

​Barnetby United’s love/hate relationship with the Sporting Shield continued as Beckwood Rovers edged them in a seven-goal thriller at Silver Street.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 18:10 BST
Action from Barnetby's cup defeat. Photo submitted.Action from Barnetby's cup defeat. Photo submitted.
In scorching conditions, the Railwaymen were caught cold in a disastrous start that saw them trail 3-0 after nine minutes as Henderson, Payne and a stunning volley from Sturman put the visitors well in control of the tie.

Stung into life, Cameron Hill slotted home for Barnetby on 20 minutes and when Liam Davies let fly with an equally stunning volley two minutes later to make the scoreline 2-3, the most unlikeliest of comebacks was on the cards.

Both sides traded blows in the intense heat and on 79 minutes Hill’s centre found Davies unmarked to complete the comeback.

But with four minutes left on the clock and the unenviable prospect of an extra 30 minutes to play, Duranti finished off a flowing Beckwood move to round out the scoring and put his side into the quarter-finals.​​​​​​​