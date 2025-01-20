Barnetby progress to final by beating Scotter
On ground not conducive to free-flowing football, both sides had chances early on but neither keeper was troubled.
On the half hour mark Ryan Jordan whipped in a cross which found Cam Hill but Norriss in the Scotter goal kept his attempt out.
Barnetby made the breakthrough on 38 minutes when Liam Davies placed his 25-yard shot to perfection over the keeper.
Tom Tuplin kept the score at 1-0 with a fine one-handed save, while Ryan Jordan hit the corner of post and bar with a rasping drive and Davies skimmed the bar with another long range effort.
With five minutes remaining Hill fired home his 181st goal for the club, sending the Railwaymen to the final.