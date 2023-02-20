​Barnetby put four past Ashby in victory

Barnetby United collected a much-needed win and a clean sheet following their 4-0 success over Ashby Bowl.

Action from Barnetby's win over Ashby Bowl.

In a frenetic start the visitors could have shot into an early two-goal lead but for some last ditch defending and smart goalkeeping by Tom Tuplin.

The hosts then missed two golden opportunities to take the lead, including Alfie Wells putting a penalty over the bar after he’d been fouled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 43 minutes, Greg Brackenbury showed great footwork to jink along the edge of Ashby’s box and find Cam Hill whose unstoppable left foot drive gave his side a deserved lead.

In a devastating opening to the second half, United put the game to bed. On 49 minutes, following a melee in the Ashby box, Connor Watson smashed home the second.

Three minutes later Liam Davies’ corner was met first time by Hill for his second of the day and 152nd for the club.