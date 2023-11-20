Barnetby reach semis with Messingham win
Messingham deservedly took the lead on 13 minutes through Max Moody, but four minutes later an Alex Green corner was met at the front post by the head of Cam Hill and the sides were level.
The turnaround was complete on 20 minutes when another cross from the right, this time by Rick Carter, again found the head of Hill who nodded his side into the lead.
George Merrick saw his header cleared off the line while at the other end Tom Tuplin made a fine save to keep Barnetby’s advantage.
Danny Newell extended the Railwaymen’s advantage on 54 minutes, before on 72 minutes Messingham’s keeper was totally deceived by a back pass which evaded his boot and rolled agonisingly over the line to make it 4-1.