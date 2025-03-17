Barnetby secure league title with win at Brigg
Needing a point to be assured of the title, The Railwaymen took time to settle before they finally broke the deadlock on 40 minutes when a Sweeting corner was headed down and Davies was in the right place to fire his side in front to settle the nerves.
On the stroke of half-time Davies added his second as a long throw from Shaun Clark found Hill, whose effort was followed in by Davies to make it 2-0.
United extended their lead further on 55 minutes when Telfer headed home to make it 3-0.
A defensive mix up allowed Alexander Blackman to roll the ball home on 70 minutes for Brigg, but Barnetby held firm to seal their title.