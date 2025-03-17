​Barnetby secure league title with win at Brigg

By Sports Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST
Action from Saturday's win.Action from Saturday's win.
​A Liam Davies brace and a Callum Telfer strike were enough for Barnetby United as they overcame Brigg Town Colts to seal the Scunthorpe & District League Division Two crown.

Needing a point to be assured of the title, The Railwaymen took time to settle before they finally broke the deadlock on 40 minutes when a Sweeting corner was headed down and Davies was in the right place to fire his side in front to settle the nerves.

On the stroke of half-time Davies added his second as a long throw from Shaun Clark found Hill, whose effort was followed in by Davies to make it 2-0.

United extended their lead further on 55 minutes when Telfer headed home to make it 3-0.

A defensive mix up allowed Alexander Blackman to roll the ball home on 70 minutes for Brigg, but Barnetby held firm to seal their title.

