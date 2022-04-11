Barnetby United first team to take point off College Wanderers

Barnetby and College played out a draw.

Barnetby United became the first side to take a point off College Wanderers as the sides played out an action packed 0-0 draw at Silver Street.

College attacked in the first with the wind to their backs, from the railway end, but Barnetby’s back line and debutant keeper Shaw kept their advances at arms length.

Goalless at the turn, with both sides trading blows, College were holding the upper hand and on 73 minutes they were rightfully awarded a penalty.

Paddy Shaw pulled off a stunning save on debut to keep The Railwaymen in the game.

Harry Finnis was causng continues problems down the College right and Callum Wilkins, ploughing a lone furrow up front, then had a goal ruled out for off side and minutes later, in the dying embers of the game, saw his header tipped onto the bar.

EC Surfacing Ltd Scunthorpe and District Football League

Results from April 9:

Division One: Baltic Boys 0 Manor Park CF 0, Barnetby United 0 College Wanderers 0, Limestone Rangers 5 Scotter United 0 (Scott Hutchinson (3), Geno Robinson, Scott Waddingham).

Division Two: Crosby Colts 0 Messingham United 3 (Joe Watson (2), Ryan Poma), Crowle Colts Development 4 Beckwood Rovers 0 (Terry Odling (3), Brandon McClurey), New Holland Villa 1 Ashby Bowl 4 (Sam Bolton; Robert Bunton, Brooklyn Finch, Rory McGuire, Corey Beedle).