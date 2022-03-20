Barnetby United put six past leaders, plus Scunthorpe League results

Barnetby beat Scotter.

Barnetby United hit league leaders Scotter United for six at North Moor Road as they put half a dozen past the league leaders - who had only conceded seven goals in their previous 10 league outings.

Again Mother Nature played her part as the Railwaymen played the first half with the wind to their backs, but despite a powerful Harry Finnis drive and an Brendan O’Callaghan header they looked to have drawn a blank until late in the first half when Terry Carolan clipped a ball into the inside right channel which Ryan Jordan latched on to and coolly slotted home past the advancing keeper.

Facing the stiff breeze in the second half Scotter hit back immediately as a loose ball in midfield was punished and James Wainwright made the scores level within 60 seconds of the re-start.

Finnis put in a powerful run from outside left, muscling his way into the Scotter box before being upended and winning a penalty.

Leading scorer O’Callaghan duly dispatched the spot kick for his 34th of the season to restore United’s lead.

Moments later, from defending a corner, Finnis and O’Callaghan exchanged passes in midfield as Barnetby hit Scotter on the break.

O’Callaghan then played a one-two with Liam Davies who ghosted in at the back post to beat two defenders and put the Railymen 3-1 up.

On the front foot now despite playing into the wind, the marauding Carolan at right back whipped in a sumptuous ball to the far post to pick out the unmarked O’Callaghan who duly planted his header to United 4-1 up.

Scotter though kept battling, and despite a stunning save by Coy in the Barnetby, goal reduced the arrears to 4-2 through Ward Wisdom-Lockwood.

Euan Langton, having an outstanding game won yet another midfield battle resulting in Jordan feeding in O’Callaghan who coolly finished for his hat trick to put Barnetby 5-2 up.

As the clock ran down substitute Callum Wilkins latched on to a ball in the inside right channel and duly rolled home the Railwaymen’s 6th to seal a stunning victory.

EC Surfacing Scunthorpe & District Football Leaugue results from March 19:

Division One: Manor Park 0 College Wanderers 5 (Simon Igoe, Paul Reilly, Josh Raspin, Richard Leaning, Daniel Hagan); Scotter United 2 Barnetby United 6 (James Wainwright, Ward Wisdom-Lockwood; Brendan O’Callaghan (3), Liam Davies, Ryan Jordan, Callum Wilkins); Limestone Rangers 6 Briggensians 0 (Philip Spindley (2), Tyler La-Rocca, Scott Hutchinson, Billy Warriner, OG); The Butchers Arms 5 Baltic Boys 1 (Adam Sparrow (2), Benjamin Lock, David Brown, Rory Cunningham; Airidas Gerikas).

Division Two: Barnetby United Reserves 1 Crosby Colts 1 (William Forrest; Adam Longstaff); Crowle Colts Development 1 Ashby Bowl 2 (Brandon McClurey; Jo-Terry Broughton, Ross Hempstock); New Holland Villa 0 Limestone Rangers Reserves 3 (Christopher Thornton (2), James Hewitt).