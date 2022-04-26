Barnetby United remain in hunt for top three finish

Barnetby United secured victory at Limestone.

Despite trailing at the break, the Railwaymen levelled when O’Callaghan raced onto a through ball and was brought down in the area. He picked himself up and rolled home his 47th of the season.

Limestone restored the lead but with 15 minutes remaining O’Callaghan ventured into the Limestone box and squared the ball for the marauding Hill to level the game with his 142nd Railwaymen goal.

With 10 minutes remaining Liam Jordan picked up the ball 30 yards out and hit a venomous, dipping swerving shot past the rooted keeper to give his side a 3-2 lead to keep hopes of a top-three finish alive.

Days earlier the Railwaymen maintained the push for their highest ever league finish in the Scunthorpe League with a 6-1 away win to Manor Park FC on the Co-op ground.

On 25 minutes Watson was slipped in by O’Callaghan to ease Barnetby’s nerves and moments later a keeping error allowed O’Callaghan to make it 2-0.

Into the 2nd half and O’Callaghan made it 3-0 before Tom Watson completed his hat-trick and an own goal made it six.

Barnetby lost by the odd goal in three to Scotter United in the final of the Hospital Cup at Brumby Hall on Thursday evening.

Follwing a nervy start they were indebted to goal keeper Dale Coy who managed to keep Scotter to only a solitary strike in the first half.