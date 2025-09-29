Baskerville hat-trick for table-topping Dearne sinks Louth Town

An Adam Baskerville hat-trick for NCEL Division One leaders Dearne & District left struggling Louth Town only out of the drop zone on goal difference on Saturday.

White Wolves boss Carl Martin saw his defensive plans wrecked by a seventh minute opener before two second half goals killed them off.

“It was always going to be a tough game away at the top of the league – Dearne have had a really good start to the season,” said Martin.

“We slightly changed our game plan and changed our shape to contain them. But that was blown out of the window when we conceded so early.

Back from injury for Louth - Harley Thompson

“It was another lapse in concentration, which is the story of our season, and we were punished for an error.

“But we stuck at it and I can't fault the lads' endeavour, commitment and work rate.

“We had a good chance just before half-time from a set piece, which was cleared off the line before they scored their second. It is just not falling for us at the moment.

“We limited them to very little and we changed our shape again after the break and went for it to try to get a goal and the game opened up a bit.

“We are in a bit of a scrap at the minute, just one place outside the relegation zone.

“We just have to dig in, stick together and hope our luck starts to turn. We have to keep our heads up and keep plugging away.”

Adam Baskerville finished well early on after chasing down a long ball over the top.

Justin Circuit then hit the Louth post and Baskerville had an effort cleared off the line before a one on one with the keeper saw Baskerville lift the ball over him 11 minutes from time.

New Dearne signing Max Eastwood then laid it on a plate for Baskerville to tap in for his hat-trick two minutes later.

Louth now have two home games with the midweek visit of Doncaster City before South Leeds visit on Saturday.

“We now have two home games this week – we have not been at home for a while and we need to start picking up points,” said Martin.

“I am not too fussed about the performances as generally they have been good. But it is a results-based business and results have not been good enough.

“We now have Harris Dunn back from suspension, he has missed the last three games, and on Saturday we had Harley Thompson back after missing six or seven games, so we are starting to get one or two players back.

“We are also looking to strengthen the squad and hope to get something over the line before the weekend”