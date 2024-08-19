Battling Louth Town back in FA Vase after second half fightback against Shelley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louth Town make a long overdue return to the FA Vase this Saturday when they host United Counties League Premier North club Heanor Town in the First Qualifying Round.

And they warmed up for it with a battling 3-3 NCEL Division One home draw with Shelley on Saturday after trailing 3-0 at the interval.

“It will be a great occasion for the club as it's been eight or nine years since we were last in the FA Vase,” said boss Carl Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Heanor are from a level higher than us, but we have been drawn at home so we couldn't have asked for a better draw. As always we will go out there to win the game.”

Louth v Shelley action from Saturday.

On Saturday Shelley went ahead on 17 minutes through Klein Gwenero and Stephen Williams added a second six minutes later.

Gwenero struck a second on 40 minutes and the game looked over.

But the White Wolves showed second half teeth and on 49 minutes 16-year-old sub Ollie Ross pulled one back on his home debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Usher then bent one over the keeper on 75 minutes before Ross set up Alex Aldrich to smartly turn home the equaliser with six minutes to go.

“First half we were miles off it and gave away silly goals,” said Martin.

“We gifted opportunities as we have done all season and tried to play in the wrong areas.

“3-0 down at half-time was a fair reflection of the play and the game looked over really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had harsh words and regrouped and fair play to the lads second half to turn it around.

“Realistically it was two points dropped in the end. With the number of chances we created we should have been out of sight.

“All credit to them. They showed character, fight and desire and, trailing 3-0, you have to be pleased with a point.”

On Ross' man of the match display, he added: “Ollie has come through our U16s and U18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our injuries, it was forced upon us to bring him in, but he did well after coming on as a sub at Selby and when we got another injury on Saturday before half-time he came on, scored one and set up the equaliser.

“I am really proud of him. A goal and an assist on your home debut – you can't ask for much more than that.”

Next Wednesday Louth are away at South Leeds in the NCEL.