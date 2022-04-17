Beers are on the boss as Boston United manager Paul Cox attempts to make squad 'enjoy winning'

Paul Cox has revealed he got the beers in after Boston United's away victory at Curzon Ashton - as he bids to bring the fun factor back.

The Pilgrims boss believes his squad have been weighed down by a feeling of expectation this season.

And he is desperate for his side to rediscover the buzz of matchdays.

"When I came here there was a sense of underachievement and, in my opinion, a bit of a submissive mindset," said Cox.

"I think some of the away games were lost before we turned up. Anyone who knows me knows I work a lot on psychology in terms of the group believing they're going to win.

"I've had groups feel invincible because of the belief and this group have to start to enjoy winning.

"There's pressure for this club to succeed and we've got to to enjoy winning."

However, it seemed like the feelgood factor had returned to the Jakemans Community Stadium on Friday following the 2-1 victory over Bradford Park Avenue, the first home win since the 3-2 success against Kettering in February.

"We enjoyed it today," Cox said after the game.

"The fans have been brilliant. But when we've won a game it's my job to make sure the lads enjoy it, enjoy competing for promotions, enjoy winning football matches.

"I'd rather they gave it a good go and enjoyed it - it becomes a good mindset because on a Friday you go to sleep and star getting that build up and the excitement grows.

"It becomes a habit to enjoy it and look forward to playing and winning.

"(The beers after Curzon) was because we had a week off.

"This time we've told the boys to prepare well (for Brackley on Monday). Then if we win then a few beers on the bus on Monday? Who knows?"

