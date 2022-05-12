Best effort as Pointon end the season with more silverware

Pointon suffered a rare defeat to Railway this weekend.

The club will be presented with more silverware on Saturday, handed the league trophy after they conclude their campaign with the final league game of the season, entertaining Northgate Olympic (KO 2.30pm).

Pointon won the Smith Carrington Cup in pre-season before ending the season with the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup the Willoughby Cup, which saw them beat Wyberton Reserves 4-2 on Thursday evening.

Samuel Elliott, Dominic Kew, Harry Wright and Jordan Parker scored the winning goals as Wyberton – who had Ollie Walker sent off – responded through Liam Shinn and Reece Beauchamp.

Saturday’s game also sees Pointon holding their final raffle of the season as they have been raising funds for Cancer Research, as well as player Tom Best, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

So far more than £2,000, has been raised.

Daniel Miller, Daniel Wright and Jordan Parker netted for Pointon on Saturday as they were beaten 4-3 by Railway Athletic at York Street, only their second defeat of the league campaign.

Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League

Results from May 7:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Railway Athletic 4 Pointon 3.