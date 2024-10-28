Big booster for struggling Horncastle Town as they smash seven past Santon in cup

Horncastle Town produced a perfectly-timed, confidence-boosting 7-0 away win at Scunthorpe & District League side Santon in the County Junior Cup on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lost five of their previous six games, not scoring in any of the defeats, and sitting second bottom, it was a much-needed boost for the Lincolnshire Premier League strugglers and joint boss John Rawdon said: “Saturday was a really positive performance and a really positive result.

“It was really nice to get the County Cup campaign going as it's probably the most exciting competition we are involved in and it's a good cup to try to progress in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to Santon, the fixture was played on a really good surface and they are a set of young lads who are out to reform a football club and turn its fortunes around, which I think they are doing.

John Rawden - big cup win is booster for Horncastle.

“They were in the game throughout the first half and we had to play well to break them down and get the advantage going into half-time. Our keeper had to make two good early saves as they came at us.

“But we started properly as we told the lads they have to. It doesn't matter what level the opponents are at. If you don't start properly or apply yourselves you don't get into the game.

“But we did and once we got into our swing we played some really good football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see Brenden Parkin get his first goals back at the club, chipping in with two, and it was good that he and Liam Cotton forged a really good partnership in the game, looking forward to the next group of games.

“Man of the match Keiran Pacey was outstanding on Saturday. He has been in and out the team playing different positions for us and he was a threat for 90 minutes for us out on the right on Saturday.

“Ultimately we dominated throughout, created a lot of chances and deserved to win.

“Our quality and experience showed and we managed to get through unscathed and into the next round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horncastle are at home to Louth Town Reserves on Saturday and Rawdon said “I think we played well the previous two weeks going into last Saturday's cup tie which, on the back of the poor performances we have had and poor results we have had, is encouraging.”

“We now go into a stretch of six or seven games I which we feel we have to get some results and points on the board.

“This is the most critical part of the season for us now.

“Saturday will be a tough encounter as Louth have started off really well and are probably the surprise package of the season so far. They will be full of confidence, as will we.”