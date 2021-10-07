'Big month' will give Edgley indication of how Boston Town can compete with the big guns

Town face Heather St John's this weekend. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town boss Gary Edgley believes a ‘big month’ will give him a better indication of how well his side can compete against the league’s big guns.

The Poachers travel to Heather St John’s on Saturday before entertaining another highflying side in Long Eaton seven days later.

A derby at newly-promoted Skegness Town and a trip to Eastwood will follow, as well as FA Vase and Lincs Trophy action.

All of the Poachers’ opponents in the United Counties League Premier Division North this month are new additions following the FA’s non-league restructure in the summer.

And Edgley believes that has created a tougher division - but a challenge he is up for.

“Our sole priority is the league this season. Our main focus is the league and we want to see where we can go,” he said.

“Any team will get more credit than before if you can be in that top four, five or six as this is the strongest league this UCL Premier has ever been. The teams that finish in the top six this season deserve utmost respect.”

Edgley added: “We’ve got teams that shouldn’t be in this league. They should be playing higher, but they’re not.

“It makes this league more competitive for me.

“We look at the clubs that have been moved sideways (to the UCL Premier South), and they’re sides we traditionally picked points up against.

“Now we’re playing the likes of Long Eaton, Skegness Town, Melton, Newark, Heanor, Heather St John’s and Gresley.

“Everyone of them is a tough game.

“The only one that’s come across and struggled so far is Selston – you can see that by the league positions.

“This is a big month for us and it will show where this team deserve to be.”

Boston stretched their unbeaten run to five matches with a goalless draw at Heanor Town on Saturday.

Boston – currently sixth in the standings – welcomed Kuwsi Ofushine back to the club at the weekend.