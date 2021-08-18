Blank weekend allows Sleaford Town to begin preparing for derby clash

Sleaford picked up a point at Pinchbeck. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town will make the most of their blank weekend by working towards next week’s derby clash.

The Greens are without a contest on Saturday due to their recent 1-0 defeat at Anstey Nomads in the FA Cup. However, boss Jamie Shaw will be utilising the time ahead of Skegness Town’s visit to Eslaforde Park next Wednesday.

“We’ll be doing work towards how we can approach that game against Skegness, one of the fancied sides in the league,” Shaw said.

“Also it gives some of those lads who are carrying niggles an opportunity to get back to fitness rather than playing through the pain, which can often lead to a couple of games out down the line.”

Town’s first home game of the new United Counties League Premier Division North season saw Heather St John’s leave with the points following a 2-0 victory.

However, Shaw believes there were plenty of positives to build on.

“I thought we were a little unlucky not to get a point,” he explained.

“They were a very good side on the ball, very fluid and created chances with their attacking way of playing. But we did have chances, a couple off the line and their keeper’s made a really good save.

“I think, on the balance of play, a draw might be the fairest result, but we weren’t clinical enough in both boxes.

“It’s always a concern if you’re not creating chances, and less of a concern if you’re creating them and not taking them.

“We do perhaps miss a natural out and out goalscorer. That’s something we’re looking for, but so’s every club, and they’re very hard to come by. We’ll grow stronger as the weeks go by and I’m confident we’ll pick up points.”

The past two seasons have seen Sleaford struggle to pick up points early on in the season.

But after an opening day point at Pinchbeck United, following a 1-1 draw, Shaw believes his side can move forward with confidence.

“Getting that point on the board was key,” Shaw added.