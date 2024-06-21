Jimmy Knowles has joined Accrington Stanley on a two year deal. Photo by Tim Hoff.

Boston United have been dealt a blow after star striker Jimmy Knowles was snapped up by Accrington Stanley.

Knowles banged in 20 goals for the Pilgrims as the club won promotion from National League North in May.

He links up with team-mate Kelsey Mooney who has also moved to the League Two side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowles told the Stanley website: "I am buzzing to have finally signed. I can't wait to get started. Last season was my first full season playing every game at Boston and I really enjoyed it.

“I played regularly, the manager put trust in me to play and I just went out there and enjoyed playing football and it showed.

"It means a lot to be back in the EFL. My goal is to play as high as I can and this is a very good step up. I have never really played regularly in League Two so it will be good for me to challenge myself but I know I am more than capable of doing it.”

Manager John Doolan was quick to praise Knowles’ all-round game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have watched Jimmy in quite a few games and we are really pleased to get it done,” he said. “It's been a good few months and a lot of work has gone into this signing so myself and Ged (Brannan) are really happy.

"I was impressed with Jimmy's work-rate, he can run in behind, he can score goals and he helped Boston get promoted. It's his all-round play, his work-rate off the ball, his running - he is an Accrington Stanley player.

"This is what we want, we want players to give everything in the shirt - his quality, his finishing and his assists. He is the all-round package and hopefully he can step on and take that onto the pitch at Accrington.

"Straight away he said he wanted to get 20 goals this season, which is a big target, but if that's the standard, that's brilliant. He is ethusiastic and he can't wait to get going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowles, 22, came through the Academy at Nottingham Forest before signing for Mansfield Town in 2019 as a scholar.