Blyth Spartans will 'surprise one or two' sides this season, but Boston United eye rise up National League North table as they bid to put FA Cup frustration behind them

Jake Wright jnr in action at Stratford. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United travel to Blythe Spartans this afternoon for the first match in a crunch National League North double this week.

The perfect way for Craig Elliott' s side to put their FA Cup exit at Stratford Town behind them would be three points on the road today - which could potentially propel the Pilgrims into the play-off spots.

Victory in the north east could see Boston, in 10th, leapfrog seventh-placed Alfreton if they don't win against Hereford at the Impact Arena this afternoon, as long as they better the result of ninth-place York, who host Chester.

Kettering, in eighth, don't play today due to Covid in the squad.

However, three points away from home has been hard to come by for Boston, whose only away win in the league came at Braford Park Avenue.

But Blyth - currently 15th but able to draw level with Boston on 12 points if they win today - will be no pushovers, having won twice and drawn twice from five home contests in the National League North.

“Blyth are a totally different side this season,” Elliott said of a club who looked doomed for relegation before the past two seasons were ended early due to Covid.

“They’re a lot stronger. I’ve watched them a few times this season and they’re going to surprise one or two teams this year.

“It is one of the harder places to go now they’ve got fans back."

United's Jake Wright jnr will be suspended following hios red card against Stratford last Saturday.