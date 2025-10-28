Bobble proves so costly for Skegness Town as they lose at AFC Mansfield

Skegness joint manager Gary King was pleased with his side's overall display, despite a 4-2 defeat in the UCL Premier North at AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCauley Parker put the Lilywhites in front on 16 minutes. But Rhys Dolan struck twice on 31 and 33 minutes to put the Bulls in charge.

Adam Bratley added a third three minutes from the break.

Skegness then pulled one back through Declan Johnson on 66 minutes only to see Kaylum Mitchell restore the two-goal advantage two minutes later after a frustrating bobble deceived the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary King - pleased with overall display in defeat as bad luck strikes at AFC Mansfield.

“We went into the game very positively after two great back-to-back wins in which we had found our form again,” said King. “It is not an easy place to go, but we started the game very well and were in control for 30 minutes.

“We did not look under any threat and we scored a nice first goal from McCauley.

“But on the flip side of that, they got into our box three times before half-time and scored three goals.

“It wasn't exactly ideal going into the break 3-1 down, especially as we'd not looked under any sort of threat either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came back out positively with a bit of wind behind us, penned them in and got a goal back.

“Same as the first half, we looked under no real threat, but then somehow the ball was passed back to keeper James Lovelace and the pitch was being the best, it actually bobbled over his foot and ran into the back of the net.

“Sometimes when it's going against you, it's going against you and we feel like, at times, it is at the minute.

“Other than that it was a really good performance bar the four goals. That is hard to take as people see the score at 4-2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC boss Phil Buxton said: “We got a lucky goal that bounced over the keeper's foot to make it look a more comfortable score than it was. But it's nine points in a week and I can't ask for anything more."

Skegness head for bottom club Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday and King said: “Ashby are bottom of the league for a reason.

“But, by any stretch, they will be fighting to stay in this league, and it is early yet with so few games played.

“It is a game we are looking forward to and we need to get three points, get back on a run again and go from there.”