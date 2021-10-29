Borbely challenges Boston Town to put another unbeaten run together

Lori Borbely.

Lori Borbely is challenging Boston Town to put together another unbeaten run.

The Poachers went eight games without defeat before being edged out 1-0 by Stoke-based Hanley Town in the FA Vase at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.

But the club responded with a 1-1 draw and penalty shootout victory at Barton Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy on Tuesday evening.

As Boston return to UCL Premier North action at Eastwood on Saturday (KO 3pm), assistant manager Borbely is hoping for a further reaction.

“Games are coming thick and fast for us and we’ve had a good start to the season,” he said.

“We want to keep this up and hopefully go on a little run again.