Boss Agnew is confident as Brigg prepare to start new season

​Brigg Town will get the new NCEL Division One season off to a start this weekend with the visit of Wombwell Town.

The Zebras have enjoyed a busy pre-season campaign, rounded off on Tuesday night against Grimsby Borough, after this week’s Mail went to press.

But speaking to the club’s media after a 0-0 draw with Scunthorpe United on Saturday – with Scunthorpe then winning on penalties – player/boss Brett Agnew was happy with how things have gone.

He said: “There’s a feel-good factor about the club again. We’re probably looking at at a 20/21 man squad throughout the season which we’ll certainly need.

Action from Brigg's home clash with Scunthorpe United last weekend. Photo: Anna Backstrom/BTFC.

"People will come and go of course if they’re not getting adequate game time or not enjoying it or whatever, which fair enough, but we need to have a good start and that feel-good factor will only lift further and I’m very, very quietly confident that this season could be a very good season for us.

"As long as we stick to doing the right things, listen and learn and are all in there together, it’s mine and the coaches’ jobs to keep that turning over.”

On the game against Scunthorpe, Agnew said: “These games are really important to the club – we must have had over 1,000 at the match – and they can set clubs like us up for the first couple of months of the season.

"Full credit to Scunthorpe – they could have just brought young players or trialists but as with last season they brought their full squad so thank you very much to them.

"We’re at the business end of pre-season now and overall we’ve had a mixed bag. The vital part is getting the minutes in everyone’s legs and the fitness levels up, but we’ve got a group that are really hungry to win things and they want to win it together.

"Playing the likes of Scunthorpe and Cleethorpes, from the leagues above, you don’t have a lot of the ball so it gives us a chance to look at our positioning off the ball and today was outstanding. The lads have actually ended up being disappointed not to beat Scunthorpe which is brilliant.”

After the Wombwell game, Brigg then go to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic next Wednesday night for another league battle.

