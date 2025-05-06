Manager Graham Coughlan was angered by Boston United's defeat at Maidenhead United.

Angry Boston United boss Graham Coughlan labelled his side’s 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead United as ‘embarrassing.’

A much-changed United side were beaten on the final day of the National League season in a result which saw the hosts relegated.

Shawn McCoulsky struck either side of half-time to put the Magpies in control and Tristan Abrahams wrapped up victory in stoppage time.

“It’s really disappointing, I feel let down,” said Couglan. “I feel low and flat. I thought it was embarrassing to be honest, today just wasn't acceptable and it wasn't us.

“It wasn't our DNA - our basics, our intensity, our aggression just wasn't there.

“Most of the time it’s been satisfactory but today wasn't acceptable.”

And Coughlan admitted the defeat has given him plenty to think about as he plots an improved campaign next season.

“I made a number of changes to give people a chance and it has backfired,” he added. “The level of performance we handed in has shocked me if I am honest.

“I have to think about our next step. It was completely unexpected and I would expect better collectively and as individuals - one or two showed they cannot offer us the consistency we are looking for.

“Players want to kick on in their career, they want to play at the highest level but when you take your foot off the pedal this happens - there's a reason why one or two are playing at this level.

“A lot of hard work has gone on at this club on and off the pitch and the fans have again turned out in numbers. It shows the level of support the players have and to return that level of performance wasn't acceptable.

“Overall it's been positive and that's probably why I'm shocked. I just didn't think the lads did themselves a favour.”

Boston finished 19th while Maidenhead went down alongside Dagenham & Redbridge, with Wealdstone escaping the drop in dramatic fashion.