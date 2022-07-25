New Sleaford signing Shaun Harrad tussles with Manchester United's Gerard Pique during an FA Cup tie in 2006.

Harrad, 37, has over 300 professional appearances to his name, in particular with Burton Albion where he spent six years, played over 200 games and featured heavily against Manchester United in two FA Cup ties in 2006.

Sleaford host Eastwood CFC in Saturday’s United Counties League Premier North opener on Saturday and player-manager Tom Ward is delighted to have Harrad – and other new signings – on board.

He said: “His experience and goals will make a massive difference to results and the development of players around him. Having played League One football, scored 50-plus goals in League Two, won the Conference National and won England C Caps, Shaun is the marquee signing we wanted to help take us to the next level.

“It’s important players added to the core group come with the same mentality and desire for success. We are keen to invest in the right people, not just good performers. Shaun is not only a fantastic player, but also a tremendous character and coach in his own right.

"On top of retaining last year’s squad we have already added experience in the returning Joe Butler, former Lincoln City prospect and Sleaford-based goalkeeper, Liam Flitton, Anraj Bath from promotion-winning Grantham U23s plus Oliver Skinner and Lewis Daff from Grantham Town.”

Ward added the desire within the club to push for the higher echelons of the table has been evident over the summer.

He said: “We’ve been working very hard since May both on and off the pitch in forming a team we believe will help us push higher in the league, as we target making history.

"This goes right the way through the club, from the ‘Friends of Sleaford Consortium’ in the boardroom to the players on the pitch.

"We invited Paul Rawdon and Louis Bland to join myself and Paul Ward on the management team. I will continue to influence things on the pitch, Louis will take a lead in training, Paul leading recruitment and the dugout on match days and ‘Mr Sleaford’ - Paul Ward – also leading on the motivational side, keeping standards high.