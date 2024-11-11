Boss delighted as Horncastle Town hit four

The Horncastle Town squad ahead of the game at Grimsby Borough.

​Joint-boss John Rawdon paid tribute to his Horncastle Town side after an impressive 4-0 win at Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only Horncastle’s second league win of the season so far and came against a side who were nine points better off than them prior to kick-off.

But a brace each from brothers Toby and Liam Cotton did the damage, Borough also having a man sent off with the score at 2-0.

And Rawdon said it was a pleasing display from the Wongers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a really good win and the lads got exactly what they deserved. It has been coming over the last couple of weeks, as we’ve played really well in spells and given a good account of ourselves but ultimately not got the results.

"Saturday was different and from start to finish we were really good. That’s not taking anything away from Grimsby Borough, as they’ve been on a good run and are a really solid side who are looking up, so that makes the performance and result from us even better.

"Jamie Behan was missing and he’s been our most potent attacking threat down the left in recent games, but 17-year-old Reece Pemberton was moved out there and was magnificent, as was another 17-year-old in Finn Hipkin in defence who hadn’t played for a couple of weeks.

"We dominated the game all over the pitch and controlled it and played some really good football. The attacking players were superb too and it was a great day for the Cotton family with Toby and Liam scoring two each.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horncastle were due to take on bottom side Lincoln United Development at home on Wednesday night, after this week’s News had gone to press, before they then prepare for a free weekend, their next fixture being at leaders Crowle Colts on November 23.

Rawdon added: “Lincoln will be a tough test and it’s a six-pointer where ultimately we will have to perform again.

"Saturday was really good but if we don’t back that up on Wednesday night, it means nothing. We have to put in another performance and we have to win the game and we have to also get our first points on the board at home.”

​