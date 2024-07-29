Boss delighted as late goal gets Sleaford Town off to a flyer

Billy Gilles wheels away after netting the winner on Saturday. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​Tom Ward was a happy man after seeing his Sleaford Town side begin the new season with a win last weekend.

​Billy Gilles struck an 85th minute winner on his Greens debut to give them a 1-0 win over Hucknall Town and get the new United Counties League North season off to a flyer.

And speaking to the club’s media channels after the game, player-boss Ward was delighted to have got three points.

He said: “It was a really good performance from the boys as Hucknall came with a game plan and played some really good stuff themselves in spells so I’m delighted to have been able to do what we’ve trying to get into them over the last six or seven weeks.

"We were missing seven lads who would all expect themselves to be in the starting XI more often than not, but I said to the lads not to make that an excuse today and use it as an opportunity for people to step up and show what they’re made of.

"We’ve talked in pre-season about how we wanted 17-18 lads that are all able to influence the starting eleven and all chip in with starts and today there were boys who really staked a claim.

"Whether you’re playing right-back or centre-forward, for example, you still need to know the roles of the centre-half and so on, so that if we rotate certain areas you still understand the roles and responsibilities for each location on the pitch.”

Sleaford now prepare to enter the FA Cup with an away tie at last season’s UCL Premier South champions Wellingborough Town in the extra preliminary round.

Ward added: “We’ll go away to a team that’s just smashed step five and it’s another great opportunity for these lads who it’s going to be a struggle to change even when we’ve got faces coming back.

"I’m sure they’ll be delighted to have earned their shirt for next week and hopefully keep going and earn us progress in the FA Cup.”