Boss delighted as Skegness continue to climb the table

Skegness Town continued their assault on the UCL Premier North top six on Saturday with a 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Selston.​

Chris Rawlinson was delighted with the response to the defeat by Quorn.

​It was a second 1-0 away win in succession for Chris Rawlinson’s men, leaving them in sixth spot in the table and only six points off second.

And Rawlinson made it clear the three points were well-earned despite Selston’s lowly status.

He said: “It was a tough game on Saturday, it always is at Selston who are a big, strong side and play to the advantages of the sloping pitch but, at home, are better than their position in the league suggests.

"But at the end of the day we defended superbly again and in the end managed to get over the line with another 1-0 win

"We weren't at our best but ultimately that is a good sign to still get the three points. It does affect us when we have a week off so that is something we need to work out but I’m pleased with the result all the same.”

Rawlinson says that now Skegness are earning consistent results to keep them in the upper echelons of the league, he wants to see that maintained.

He said: “We are starting to cement our place in the top ten and are getting a bit closer to the top five, so whilst we won't catch the very top I have challenged the lads to keep on picking the points up and see if we can finish as high in the table as we can. We will have setbacks but in the main if we stick together we will be fine.”

Next up is the visit of 15th-placed Leicester Nirvana on Saturday before a Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final at Deeping Rangers next Tuesday night.

Rawlinson added: “We are massively keen to get a win for our home fans on Saturday.

"Our opponents have picked up recently so we are taking nothing for granted but we really do want to keep this run going and take us into a really big game on the Tuesday in the County Cup semi-final at Deeping.

"This is really important for the club and it would be great for everyone to have a final to look forward to.