Boss Evans pleased as ​Sleaford enjoy winning feeling

Matt Evans oversaw a 1-0 win for Sleaford on Saturday. Photo: Steve Davies.

​Sleaford Town boss Matt Evans was left pleased by his side’s performance as they saw off Dunkirk 1-0 on Saturday.

​The Greens’ winning goal arrived with half an hour gone through Silas Stewart-Caws. The midfielder received the ball, turned and shot from 25-yards out, his strike glancing the underside of the bar and finding the back of the net.

It was Sleaford’s fourth league win of the season, but first win since beating Stavelely Miners Welfare 3-0 in August, and afterwards Evans praised his players whilst acknowledging there are still plenty of areas that need work.

He said: “I thought the first-half was some of the best football we’ve played all season, then in the second-half Dunkirk defended much better and it a bit harder for us to go and get the second goal, but I was delighted with the game management the boys put in.

"We’ve put lots of work in across different areas and there was a real desire, focus and good attitude to get back to winning ways. We’ve lacked a bit of confidence in the final third and there were still moments today where we need to do better in there, but it was a great hit from Silas for the goal.

"I was also pleased with all the lads who didn’t start but who were on the bench, as their attitude in the warm-up was excellent and they were spurring each other on, they were still buzzing in the first-half and then were excellent when they came on so it was excellent to see.”

"The pictures we’ve shown them and video sessions in training sessions are really starting to work, but we shouldn’t be relying on a 1-0 lead so there are things we need to do better.”

The Greens were due to visit Radford on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard went to press.

On Saturday, they will then host West Bridgford, with whom they drew 1-1 in Nottingham only last month in the reverse league fixture.