Boston United saved a point in the closing moments against Woking. Pic: Chris Bray,

Graham Coughlan felt Boston United chucked points away despite salvaging a 2-2 injury-time draw with Woking.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims had dominated the game but were forced to settle for a single point after being punished for two poor defensive moments,

“We were really really good,” said Coughlan. “They entered our box twice and got two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cant give goals away like we did and expect to win games.

“It’s a couple of sloppy moments we have been punished for but it was a really top performance.

“I would expect us to be more clinical at both ends of the pitch. I will expect better and ask for a reaction.

“We had so many shots and opportunities. We dominated but did not come away with a win and that's the frustrating part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been a travesty if we hadn’t got anything. The fans energised us and virtually sucked the ball in at the end. The lads on the pitch also showed resilience and character.

The game's first meaningful chance fell to United when Jimmy Knowles and Jacob Hazel combined to tee up Frankie Maguire, whose drive was turned against the crossbar by Jaaskelainen.

Woking took the lead midway through the half when Cameron Gregory denied Jermaine Anderson from long-range, with Beautyman angling the rebound between Connor Teale and Brad Nicholson on the line.

Effiong had chances to extend Woking's lead before the break - heading narrowly wide from an Adam Chicksen cross, before crashing a volley too high on the angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments after Adam Marriott and James Gale were introduced from the bench, United levelled when Nicholson's long throw found its way through to an unmarked Rowe to power home a 12-yard header.

With the Pilgrims laying siege to the visitors' goal, the hosts were hit by the ultimate sucker punch when Jaaskelainen's huge kick forward was retrieved by Dennon Lewis and Effiong powered through to thump home a near post drive.

Jaaskelainen subsequently denied Keaton Ward and then Rowe - but it was left to the right wing-back to divert the ball home from the tightest of angles and secure a share of the points at the death.